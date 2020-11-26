33.6 C
Buhari to open borders ‘soon’ – Finance Minister

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to reopen Nigeria’s borders upon the receipt of a report of a committee he set up to advise him on the matter of the nation’s borders that were shut in August 2019.

Nigeria’s land borders were closed to most international trade since August last year on his orders as part of efforts to check the proliferation of illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products from neighbouring countries.

But Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday told State House correspondents that the President would reopen the borders “very soon”.

Speaking at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Buhari, the Minister said that the committee set up by the President had done an assessment of the gains of the closure and had recommended a reopening of the borders.

Members of the committee included her as well as Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

She said once members of the committee sign the report, it will be submitted but she was silent on the day of submission and also date of the reopening.

