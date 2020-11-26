International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women: Anambra at forefront of women protection, says commissioner

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Awka

The International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women was declared in 1993 by the United Nations to end all forms of molestation, violence and crimes meted out on women and the girl child as well as give them a sense of belonging and free violent society.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue said the ministry has continued to ensure the survival and protection of women and the girl-child as well as facilitated the implementation of policies to address issues like gender based violence, protection of persons with disabilities and the survival of orphans and vulnerable children.

Lady Ndidi pointed out that Governor Willie Obiano led administration has given women same opportunity to strive in a society that tradition sees as a man’s world noting that gender inequality usually seen in public offices has been reduced drastically.

The Chairperson, Women Arm of Christians Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, Barrister Mrs. Mercy Ndubuisi said that the day was mapped out to address issues of violence, maltreatment, deprivation of rights of women from the family down to the nation.

Barrister Mrs. Ndubisi advised anyone, who finds herself in such challenge to visit FIDA or Human Rights Organizations stressing that the society should be enlightened on acts that are harmful to women, set up good cultural values and support women to achieve their potential.

On how the church perceives violation of women and girl child, the state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Dr John Ndubuisi said the church respects women and condemns all forms of violence against them.

This year’s celebration will mark the launch of sixteen days of activism that would be conclude on tenth December 2020, the International Human Rights Day.