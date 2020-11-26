Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

By Hassan Zaggi

Professor Shehu Abdur-Rahman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the University, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, on Wednesday.

Until his appointment by the Governing Council of the University, Prof, Abdur-Rahman, was the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture.

According to the statement, the new VC emerged as the best candidate from a list of 43 people who contested for the position of the vice-chancellor.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, during the 5th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council of FULafia.

“The appointment of Abdur-Rahman was sequel to a thorough process that was carried out in accordance with the University Miscellaneous Amendment Act, 1993 and a consideration of the report of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board.

“Abdur-Rahman would succeed Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman, whose tenure as the vice-chancellor comes to an end on February 10, 202,” the statement noted.

Professor Abdur-Rahman, the statement revealed, would be occupying the office of the vice-chancellor for the second time as he was formerly the vice-chancellor of Federal University of Gashua, Yobe State, before his tenure was truncated by the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration in 2016.

The newly appointed vice-chancellor joined the services of the Federal University of Lafia from the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) in 2019.