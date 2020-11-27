24 C
Nigerian Navy promotes 203 officers to senior rank

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of 203 officers to various senior ranks.

A press release by Commodore Suleman Dahun on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff said the Navy Board on Wednesday 25 November 2020 approved the promotions.

He said “Breakdown of the promotions released showed that 122 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 38 Commanders were promoted to Captain, 24 Captains to the Flag Rank of Commodore and 19 Commodores were promoted to the Flag Rank of Rear Admiral.

“The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Akano Adesope, Kennedy Egbuchulam, Nnamdi Muogilim, Aminu Hassan, Uduak Ibanga, Bamidele Oluwagbamila, Zakariyyah Muhammad, Ibrahim Shettima, Idi Abbas, Mohammed Abdullahi, Istifanus Albara, Samson Bura, Olusola Oluwagbire, Mustapha Hassan, Patrick Nwatu, Habila Zakaria, Sulaiman El-Ladan, Baratuaipri Iyalla and Kohath Levi.

“The newly promoted Commodores are Mohammed Wabi, Abolade Ogunleye, Mustapha Braimah, Yusuf Idris, Muhsin Abba, Vincent Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Suleiman Olorundare, Adedokun Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Johnson Adewoyin, Cajethan Aniaku, Anthony Kujoh, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chinonyerem Oji, Adamu Yahaya, Chindo Yahaya, Kem Iheanacho, Jonathan Ajodo, Aminu Abdullahi, Usman Bala, Dickson Chigbata and Samuel Ogwu.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.”

