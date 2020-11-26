Defections: PDP pushing Nigeria into one party state, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the gale of defection that recently rocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a sign that the party has failed woefully and currently heading into a total collapse

APC in a statement issued Thursday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, regretted that the current state of the opposition PDP is pushing the nation into a of each party state

“It is not surprising that progressive-minded members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been defecting enmasse from the opposition party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent times.

“For a party unable to run its Secretariat, pay staff salaries and its leadership grappling with a crisis of confidence, it will be unfair to expect its progressive-minded members to remain in the PDP which has failed woefully as the supposed ‘main’ opposition party in Nigeria.

“It is disheartening that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a largely one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, the APC does not subscribe to this. We therefore challenge other opposition political parties to take the place of the PDP because even as the governing party, we recognize the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition which the PDP has woefully failed to do.”

Recall that APC recently welcomed the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi and Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo.

This is in addition to earlier return of many prominent other members and leaders including, former PDP national chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Dr. Alex Otti among others.

“As a party, the APC welcomes new and returning entrants who have come to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration to improve the lives of Nigerians and overall better our dear country.

“For now, the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has began early 2023 campaign on the PDP’s presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to selloff the remainder of our national assets. Nigerians are wiser, ” the statement noted

SIGNED:

*Yekini Nabena*

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)