35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Group Drums Support For Igbo Presidency

Foreign exchange: FG to give priority to investors…

WHO supports implementation of Nigeria’s health promotion policy

‘#EndSARS sponsors bent on discrediting Buhari”s govt’

As Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Sang Unsong Heroes,…

Ogoni cleanup: Settle out of court with host…

*Bishop Obi confirms inmates at Nnewi Correctional Centre

PDP Senators mourn Borno Killings

2023: PDP women demand VP slot

Agriculture holds key to Africa’s transformation – AEC

Politics

2023: Group Drums Support For Igbo Presidency

*Calls on Sen. Rochas Okorocha to contest Presidency

A political pressure group, United North Central Progressive Furum has thrown its weight behind the call for the Presidency to be zoned to the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria in 2023.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, national coordinator of the group, Comrade Ocholi Philip Onoja said in the spirit of justice and fairness the region deserve to be given the chance.

Onoja said the need for Igbo presidency was in consonance with Federal Character Principle as entrenched in 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The group also appealed to former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha to make himself available to contest the Presidency come 2023.

The coordinator said putting into perspective the transformative programs of Okorocha during his days as the Governor and as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is ably qualified to provide quality leadership for the country if given the opportunity.

Onoja stressed that Okorocha will also help to salvage Nigeria from its present security challenges, and provide an enabling environment that will attract investors into the country.

“Today, Imo state, since creation is witnessing, for the first time, massive Infrastructural development that has not been witnessed before and we know that Nigeria will be massively transformed if he emerges as the President come 2015.

“With the political calculations, Okorocha stands shoulder high among other equally qualified Igbo aspirants with important reference to the concern for merit and competence as the key issues in the race”

“It is on records that Senator Rochas Okorocha is the first Igbo man as a sitting governor that brought APC to the South- East. A significant land mark achievement of his administration as the governor of Imo state was the payment of #20,000 minimum wage when other states of the federation were battling to pay #18,000”.

He stressed that Owelle Rochas Okorocha by all standard is a distinguished personality who has a national spread.

“Owelle lived most part of his life in the northern and mixed so well with the major ethnic groups in the country till date, Owelle Rochas Okorocha confirmed has the charisma and intellectual depth to make a good president”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu Council election;- Enugu APC faction at loggerheads over participation

Editor

Ex- lawmaker,Council chair cries foul over suspension from PDP in Nasarawa

Editor

Abia North in ‘political relegation’ – Ohuabunwa’s campaign DG

Editor

APC alleges PDP behind protest at Justice Odili’s residence

Editor

We have the money to prosecute 2023 Presidential elections, if we have the right candidate – Dr Anakwenze

Editor

Edo Guber: PDP grants waiver to Obaseki as he picks nomination forms

Editor

Edo guber: We will put Wike in isolation – Ganduje

Editor

Ex Deputy Speaker, Nwunche, laments failure of leadership in Nigeria

Editor

Election Observers, KIMPACT, NEVR Laud Ondo’s Election, Hail INEC, Citizens, Security Agencies

Editor

APC Crisis: No going back on NEC meeting – Gaidom

Editor

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to APC, PGF DG charges membres

Editor

Bayelsa: APC demands fresh poll as Oshiomhole writes INEC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More