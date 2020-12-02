21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China-ASEAN cooperation eyes on digital economy

China-ASEAN relationship exemplary effort in building community with…

China leads world in new installed photovoltaic capacity

PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

Reps investigate alleged fraud In IPPIS

2023: APC must honour agreement on zoning, says…

Kogi Governor presents #130.5 b budget for 2021…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC pledges free, fair and…

Dry season: Enugu govt donates rapid response vehicles…

Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Shekarau top list of Senators…

Politics

PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

… as another faction of the party disowns them

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has announced its withdrawal from the January 16, 2021 Local Government elections in the state, alleging that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) lacked the integrity to conduct free and fair elections.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, the Caretaker Committre chairman of the party, Dr. Danladi UmarAbdulhameed, said the party will not participate in the election.

According to him, “our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reminiscent of the conduct of the Ganduje-led administration during the 2019 General elections have carefully studied the process and come to the conclusion that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and therefor it lacks the moral impetus to superitend any election.

“The PDP and indeed the people of Kano State cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral officials used hoodlums ad political thugs as well as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general elections that fraudulently brought the Ganduje administration into office by also intimidating the judiciary. ”

He further stated that,” the conduct of the Ganduje administration in the build up to January Local Government election and how the APC members have turned the electoral process into a do-or-die affair.

“How can a government that manipulate and subverts its own party constitution just to impose preferred candidates in its primary elections be able to conduct a free and fair General election that will treat the opposition parties fairly?

“An election that is prearranged to serve as a payback for Governor Ganduje’s cronies can be everything but credible and we will be naive and presumptuous to think that we will have a level playing ground as the opposition.”

He added that, “our decision is also predicated on the fact that we don’t have confidence in the electoral process a d the conviction is that our party the PDP and its candidates will not get a level playing field from KANSIEC under Ganduje-led government.

“On this note and for the purpose of forestalling electoral violence, waste of state resources and a mockery of democracy, we have resolved to withdraw from the election.”

However, another PDP factional chairman, Alhaji Bako Lamido, said Abdulhameed has no right to speak on the behalf of the PDP, insisting that he is the authentic chairman of the party.

According to him, PDP will be floating candidates for the election, adding that already candidates from the party has purchased forms in preparation for the election.

“He (Abdulhameed) is not the chairman of PDP in Kano. He has no capacity to release statement or address a press conference on behalf of the party. PDP as a party is participating in the election,” he stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s Allegations of Betrayal on Governor ishaku unfortunate – Hon ismaila maihanci

Editor

Guber aspirant tasks Anambra indigenes in Kano to invest at home

Editor

Adamawa APC carpets Gov. Finitiri over threat to member life

William Orji [Author]

Former President , @GEJonathan congratulates George weah, Liberiaa��s President-Elect

Editor

2023: Senator Nnamani backs Gov.Ugwuanyi to anoint successor

Editor

APC reconciliation panel unites Akala, Shittu, other stakeholders in Oyo chapter

Editor

Buni reconciles Ameachi, Sylva at APC national secretariat

Editor

NANS to wade into Oshiomhole, Obaseki political crisis

Editor

…Police can’t stop imminent mass defection from APC, says PDP

Editor

Imo: PDP’s allegations depressing, disrespectful, APC govs warn

Editor

Herdsmen attack: Tiv people will defend themselves, says Comrade Hembaor

Editor

Kalu: Lockdown stalls open celebration in Abia

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More