PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

… as another faction of the party disowns them

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has announced its withdrawal from the January 16, 2021 Local Government elections in the state, alleging that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) lacked the integrity to conduct free and fair elections.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, the Caretaker Committre chairman of the party, Dr. Danladi UmarAbdulhameed, said the party will not participate in the election.

According to him, “our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reminiscent of the conduct of the Ganduje-led administration during the 2019 General elections have carefully studied the process and come to the conclusion that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and therefor it lacks the moral impetus to superitend any election.

“The PDP and indeed the people of Kano State cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral officials used hoodlums ad political thugs as well as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general elections that fraudulently brought the Ganduje administration into office by also intimidating the judiciary. ”

He further stated that,” the conduct of the Ganduje administration in the build up to January Local Government election and how the APC members have turned the electoral process into a do-or-die affair.

“How can a government that manipulate and subverts its own party constitution just to impose preferred candidates in its primary elections be able to conduct a free and fair General election that will treat the opposition parties fairly?

“An election that is prearranged to serve as a payback for Governor Ganduje’s cronies can be everything but credible and we will be naive and presumptuous to think that we will have a level playing ground as the opposition.”

He added that, “our decision is also predicated on the fact that we don’t have confidence in the electoral process a d the conviction is that our party the PDP and its candidates will not get a level playing field from KANSIEC under Ganduje-led government.

“On this note and for the purpose of forestalling electoral violence, waste of state resources and a mockery of democracy, we have resolved to withdraw from the election.”

However, another PDP factional chairman, Alhaji Bako Lamido, said Abdulhameed has no right to speak on the behalf of the PDP, insisting that he is the authentic chairman of the party.

According to him, PDP will be floating candidates for the election, adding that already candidates from the party has purchased forms in preparation for the election.

“He (Abdulhameed) is not the chairman of PDP in Kano. He has no capacity to release statement or address a press conference on behalf of the party. PDP as a party is participating in the election,” he stated.