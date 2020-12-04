Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to Asaba

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

Alleged terrorists who were fingered in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer their prosecution to Asaba.

They are challenging the decision of the Federal Government to try them in Abuja.

In the charge that was lodged by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), the defendants:Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku, were alleged to have unleashed terror on the community by burning houses in May 2017.

The prosecution told the court that one Cyprian Kumaorun was killed in the process.

The Defendants had on November 2, pleaded not giulty to the amended three-count charge that was entered against them, even as trial Justice Okon Abang fixed the matter for hearing.

However, at the resumed proceedings on Thursday, the defence lawyer, Prof. Agbo Madaki, notified the court that they had filed an application for the case-file to be transferred to Asaba, Delta State.

On his part, the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, sought an adjournment to enable him to respond to the transfer request dated December 1.

Consequently, trial Justice Abang deferred hearing of the Defendants’ application till Friday.

FG earlier prayed the court for an accelerated hearing of the case since it was terrorism related.

It equally informed the court that a total of 14 witnesses would be called to give evidence in the matter.

Some counts in the amended charge against the Defendants read: “That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu and Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha Norih Local Government Area of Delta between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuie-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, within the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

“That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an act of terrorism, in that you and others still at large participated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(e) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”