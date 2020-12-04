RMAFC seeks co-operation among revenue regulatory agencies

By Emma Okereh

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has called for an increased collaboration and co-operation from the Revenue Regulatory Agencies for increased revenue accruals to the Federation account.

The Chairman of the Commission, Engr Elias Mbam made this call in Abuja during a stakeholders meeting with the heads of the Revenue Regulatory Agencies of government. A statement by the public relations officer of the commission, Christian Nwachukwu stated that the meeting became necessary to familiarize Regulatory Agencies with the mandate and activities of the Commission and seek for collaboration with the Commission particularly in its on-going exercise on Reconciliation of Revenue Remittances into the Federation Account from 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019. It is the responsibility of the Commission to monitor all the accruals of revenue to and from the Federation account while blocking leakages.

Mbam further stated that in order to achieve the desired goal during this exercise, the commission has engaged the services of consultants. He added that the Commission is in collaboration with EFCC in the exercise.

Mbam recalled that while inaugurating the new members in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari charged the Commission to use all legal ways and means to strengthen its monitoring mechanism and block all leakages of revenues to the Federation account. In pursuit of this and to ensure optimal results according to the RMAFC Chairman, the Commission deems it necessary to fully collaborate with all the regulatory agencies of revenue collecting agencies.

The RMAFC boss therefore called on the heads of these revenue regulatory agencies to ensure that agencies under them co-operate with the consultants who are currently in the field by releasing their books and records to enable monitoring exercise.