23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Experts converge to assess COVID-19 reportage, train media…

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC…

World AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets achieving vision 95-95-95…

COVID-19: Surgeon calls for budgeting, data collection

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans…

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order…

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to…

Cover

RMAFC seeks co-operation among revenue regulatory agencies

By Emma Okereh

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has called for an increased collaboration and co-operation from the Revenue Regulatory Agencies for increased revenue accruals to the Federation account.

The Chairman of the Commission, Engr Elias Mbam made this call in Abuja during a stakeholders meeting with the heads of the Revenue Regulatory Agencies of government. A statement by the public relations officer of the commission, Christian Nwachukwu stated that the meeting became necessary to familiarize Regulatory Agencies with the mandate and activities of the Commission and seek for collaboration with the Commission particularly in its on-going exercise on Reconciliation of Revenue Remittances into the Federation Account from 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2019. It is the responsibility of the Commission to monitor all the accruals of revenue to and from the Federation account while blocking leakages.

Mbam further stated that in order to achieve the desired goal during this exercise, the commission has engaged the services of consultants. He added that the Commission is in collaboration with EFCC in the exercise.

Mbam recalled that while inaugurating the new members in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari charged the Commission to use all legal ways and means to strengthen its monitoring mechanism and block all leakages of revenues to the Federation account. In pursuit of this and to ensure optimal results according to the RMAFC Chairman, the Commission deems it necessary to fully collaborate with all the regulatory agencies of revenue collecting agencies.

The RMAFC boss therefore called on the heads of these revenue regulatory agencies to ensure that agencies under them co-operate with the consultants who are currently in the field by releasing their books and records to enable monitoring exercise.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Senators demand sack of Service Chiefs

Editor

Buhari Presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Editor

FG spent N10.416trn on subsidy from 2006 to 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Editor

Cooked up achievements by APC will not help Buhari in 2019- PDP

Editor

Reps move to grant immunity to Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Editor

NEITI: Solid minerals contributed N69bn to Federation Accounts in 2018

Editor

IGP TO GOVS: No ranches, no anti-grazing law

Editor

SERAP wants UN to declare killer herdsmen terrorists

Editor

PDP not unfair to South-East -Wike

Editor

Worst form of corruption is borrowing for consumption, says Peter Obi

Editor

New Supreme Court Justices take oath of office

Editor

2023: Nigeria’s president from S/East gather momemtum

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More