23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Experts converge to assess COVID-19 reportage, train media…

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC…

World AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets achieving vision 95-95-95…

COVID-19: Surgeon calls for budgeting, data collection

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans…

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order…

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to…

News

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

By John Okeke

The Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza has described language as a catalyst that unlocks the door of culture in any country. He also disclosed that the institute has concluded plans to extend invitation to embassies to learn Nigerian languages and culture.

Yahuza disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during a visit by representatives of the Culture, Art Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association (CATEWA).

The Executive Secretary noted that when a people’s language is known, the culture can be easily learnt, adding that by 2021, his organization will extend an invitation to Embassies in the country to come and learn Nigerian languages and culture.

According to him, “When you know a people’s language you can learn their culture. Our training focus will expand and we hope to train staff of foreign Embassies likely to be Ambassadors. They need refreshers on the cultures of Nigeria.

“We will extend an invitation to these Embassies to come and learn our languages and culture to help expose our cultural resources. By 2021, we have envisioned that we will reach out to them, it may not be at once but we will do it gradually,” he said.

While appreciating CATEWA for the courtesy call on him, Mr. Yahuza noted that any Chief Executive that wants to fulfill their mandate must recognize the power of the media.

“As the NICO ES, I believe the media is important. I know the power of the media and I can tell you that NICO will work with your union because we believe in your strength and contributions.

“When I came in, I decided to resuscitate the ICT unit so that we could be visible online. Anybody who wants to be relevant has to read newspapers and relate with the media, and henceforth, we will relate with you in our programmes”, he assured.
He also urged CATEWA to partner with NICO to help them succeed, adding that his door is open for advice.

Earlier, the CATEWA Chairman, Dr. Bridget Onoche while congratulating the ES on his appointment, said the aim of the Association is to support the growth of the industry, set agenda, give advice when necessary, and also share ideas and experiences with heads of agencies.

She said, “As the only cultural institution we have in the country, we are here to make you understand that we are available to support you to grow.
“We are here basically to tell you that we are willing to partner with you and also we will be happy if you get us involved in your activities.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Easter: Rivers Commissioner charge Christians to emulate Christ in love

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER raises alarm over donation of weapons by France to terrorists as breach of international laws*

Editor

FG removes duty on imported electricity meters – Minister

Editor

Military High Command empathizes with victims of terrorism, armed banditry

Editor

Private schools proprietors back Nasarawa Gov’t review of academic calendar

Editor

Ganduje leads Gambari, Fashola, Zainab on assessment of Kano-Abuja express way

Editor

EndSARS: Judicial panel receives 114 petitions in Anambra State

Editor

Post Covid-19: Rivers Govt to sustain digital learning programme

Editor

Gunmen abduct JSS3 students in Kaduna, kill one

Editor

Rivers APC Crisis: Abe Ignited the Fire in 2014—Chief Eze

Editor

DSS deny arrest of Magu

Editor

Why AGF shouldn’t testify before Salami-led panel – Group

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More