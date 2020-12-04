NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

By John Okeke

The Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza has described language as a catalyst that unlocks the door of culture in any country. He also disclosed that the institute has concluded plans to extend invitation to embassies to learn Nigerian languages and culture.

Yahuza disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during a visit by representatives of the Culture, Art Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association (CATEWA).

The Executive Secretary noted that when a people’s language is known, the culture can be easily learnt, adding that by 2021, his organization will extend an invitation to Embassies in the country to come and learn Nigerian languages and culture.

According to him, “When you know a people’s language you can learn their culture. Our training focus will expand and we hope to train staff of foreign Embassies likely to be Ambassadors. They need refreshers on the cultures of Nigeria.

“We will extend an invitation to these Embassies to come and learn our languages and culture to help expose our cultural resources. By 2021, we have envisioned that we will reach out to them, it may not be at once but we will do it gradually,” he said.

While appreciating CATEWA for the courtesy call on him, Mr. Yahuza noted that any Chief Executive that wants to fulfill their mandate must recognize the power of the media.

“As the NICO ES, I believe the media is important. I know the power of the media and I can tell you that NICO will work with your union because we believe in your strength and contributions.

“When I came in, I decided to resuscitate the ICT unit so that we could be visible online. Anybody who wants to be relevant has to read newspapers and relate with the media, and henceforth, we will relate with you in our programmes”, he assured.

He also urged CATEWA to partner with NICO to help them succeed, adding that his door is open for advice.

Earlier, the CATEWA Chairman, Dr. Bridget Onoche while congratulating the ES on his appointment, said the aim of the Association is to support the growth of the industry, set agenda, give advice when necessary, and also share ideas and experiences with heads of agencies.

She said, “As the only cultural institution we have in the country, we are here to make you understand that we are available to support you to grow.

“We are here basically to tell you that we are willing to partner with you and also we will be happy if you get us involved in your activities.”