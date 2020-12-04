Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans to dismantle the Jagaban dynasty

Correspondent, MYKE UZENDU, reports that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturdays Lagos East senatorial District bye election, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamasi, has expressed confidence of dismantling the legendary APC dominance in Lagos state by an upstage in the poll

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi in the Lagos East Senatorial Election has vowed to rewrite history by disintegrating the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader and Jagaban of Lagos, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu by enthroning a new political empire come Saturday.

The Real Estate developer and business magnet claims to have all it takes to clinch the seat in the election. He said that voting for the PDP on Saturday is the first step towards emancipating Lagos from the stronghold of the godfathers.

The Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election slated to hold on Saturday, December 5, is to fill the vacant position created by the demise of Bayo Oshinowo, the former Lagos East Senator, months ago.

Although 12 political parties are vying for the seat, the election looks like a straight battle between the PDP and APC.

Other candidates in he elecion are: Muyiwa Adebanjo (AA), Mercy Adeoye (AAC) John Kome (ADC), Adebowale Ogunlaru (ADP), Olusola Babatope (APM); Florence Trautman (LP) and Adijat Lawal (NNPP).

Others are Olakunle Adisa (NRM); Saheed Aluko (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope (YPP).

With over 50,000 followers on twitter and 18,000 followers on Instagram, Gbadamosi vowed to end thuggery and vote buying during the polls, stressing that the people have expressed their determination to take back their government from the hijackers of power.

In one of his Social Media campaign platform, TheGbadamosiPlan @ResettingLagos, he wrote:

“December 5, we’re taking over Lagos East senatorial district. Bye to the era of imposition, now is time to add another voice of reason to the few ones at the red chambers”.

Further baring his mind on what he described in inequality in the allocation of the nation’s resources he said, “This bare-faced cheating is exactly why some of us absolutely insist on restructuring. We must operate as close to a true federation as is practically possible, and we can begin with a stripping away of the obviously over-bloated powers of the Federal government”.

In his campaign manifesto, Gbadamosi said that he will among other things, “provide high quality representation for constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate.

“Ensure that my qualified constituents are able to take full advantage of all federal job opportunities.

“Amendment of the recently passed CAMA Act because it stifles business, and business is our business in Lagos.

“Ensure that the federal government fixes the interstate roads that serve Lagos East Senatorial District, like: Epe Ijebu-Ode Road (partially rebuilt by the Ambode administration); Ikorodu-Shagamu Road; Ikorodu Road; Lagos-Ibadan Expressway approach.

“Press for full state autonomy over the inland waterways.

“Full Local Government Autonomy, both Fiscal, in terms of direct payment of federal allocations & Constitutional, in terms of strict adherence to the rights and responsibilities of Local Governments as enumerated under S.1 of the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

“Push for total devolution of powers in Nigeria, otherwise known as restructuring. This would include de-federalising the police, registration & taxation of limited liability and other companies, etc”.

His friends, associates and supporters not only raised funds to support his political ambition but also took to the social media to woo votes for him.

Commenting the capacity of Gbadamosi to represent the senatorial district, morriskawel, MD Olive Sports Africa Ltd in his tweeter handle @morriskawel wrote: If we truly desire genuine representation in the red chambers @BOGbadamosi is the candidate that deserves the slot.

“With him your vote will count! Your voice will be heard. Let’s experience fresh perspectives”.

Another of his arch supporter, Martins Adedeji @MartinsAdedeji1 tweeted, “They say if any legislature speaks against the ills of this APC Government. They will be shunned. I don’t think the @NGRSenate can threaten or sanction @BOGbadamosi from speaking on behalf of the people”.

Also Áwójóbì @awoist wrote, “Dec05 is all about @BOGbadamosi, victory is certain inshallah.

“We indigenes and residents of Ikorodu had really suffered from poor representation. The inner towns in Ikorodu are really suffering from bad governance, poor road infrastructure etc. Victory”

However, the APC candidate, Abiru, who was a former Executive Director at First Bank and former Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank, an economist and a chartered accountant with about 32 years of experience said that has the professional firepower to clench the seat.

Abiru said that he would pursue and support initiatives and policies that would better the lot of the people of his constituency adding that his legislative priority will be to push for a special status for Lagos state and to support the devolution of power.

Taking to his twitter handle @TokunboAbiru, which has over 4,000 followers, he listed about 22 areas where he intends to commit himself with the people.

His tweets, “I will not at this stage of my life mess it up. I will never be the kind of person that you will only see during election periods. Rather, I will be a true representative that will periodically, either quarterly or biannually go back to my constituents to give an account #TA.

“I have observed that the pressure on Lagos infrastructure arising from federal establishments like seaports, airports and military installations without statutory federal support is unfair and unacceptable.

“I will join hands with colleagues in the National Assembly from Lagos to further efforts to secure a special status for the state in view of its status as the financial, industrial, media and entertainment capital of Nigeria.

“There is pressure on Lagos State infrastructure due to federal establishments like sea ports, airports and military installations and the mass rate of migration from other states into the state.

“Also, I will contribute towards improving national economic performance, in particular, national revenue generation, industrialization, infrastructure development, financial deepening and inclusion, employment generation and poverty reduction.

“I intend to pay attention to execution of projects and initiatives which will have significant impact on the Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos in general”

Also canvassing for votes for the APC candidate, one of his social media supporters B.T.A @TosinAshafa wrote. “You may dislike his political party but you cannot deny the effort, engagement and commitment that @TokunboAbiru has put into this election.

“I admire his tenacity and he has earned my vote. I also urge you to vote for him, especially seeing that his opponent has been invincible.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that 1,168,790 voters will be participating in the Dec. 5 rescheduled bye-elections, across the 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points.

The electoral body plans to deploy its latest technology, Z pad, to transfer results directly from the polling units to INEC portal to further enhance the integrity of the poll.

No matter where the pendulum will swing, it is believed that the outcome of the election will go a long way in forecasting the direction of the pendulum in the 2023 general election.