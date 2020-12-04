23.2 C
Nasarawa Assembly summons Dep Gov, auditor- general over COVID-19 funds

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19, has summoned the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Emmnauel Akabe, who is the state deputy governor to appear before the committee on Thursday, Dec.10, 2020.

The committee also summoned the state Auditor General, Riyanu Lamus to appear before the committee on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Hon Abdullahi Dahiru Angibi, the Chairman of the committee gave the summon while briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the committee at the assembly complex in Lafia, on Wednesday.

The chairman said that their summons was to enable them brief the committee on the COVID-19 activities and its finances in the state.

” You will recalled that on August 11th, 2020, the speaker of the state assembly Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi inaugurated this six-man Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.

“This is to enable the committee monitor the activities of the State Task Force on COVID-19 . COVID-19 cases are still on not only in Nasarawa State, Nigeria but in the whole world.

” It is in view of this that we are summoning the state Chairman on COVID-19 to appear before this committee on Thursday 10th December,2020. to furnish us on its activities and finances.

” We are also inviting the state Auditor General to appear before this committee on Tesuday , December 8, 2020 to brief this committee on the COVID-19 expenditure, ” he said.

The chairman of the committee, has assured the people of the state of the House continued commitment to ensure that the right things are done for the overall development of the state.

Hon Abdullahi Angibi (House committee chairman on public account) as Chairman of the committee, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa,(Health committee chairman) Vice Chairman, Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Agah muluku, Hon Daniel Ogazi , Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi and Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara as members while the Secretary of the committee is Barr. Safiya Balarabe.

