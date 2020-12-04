NLNG wins global award for outstanding contribution in 2020

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has won the most outstanding contribution in the industry award as a joint winner at the ongoing 2020 World LNG Virtual Summit and Award.

NLNG emerged the winner alongside Kplerin a nomination group comprising British Petroleum (B.P.), Chart Industries, Natural Gas Company (DEFA), Qatar Petroleum and Sempra LNG. The award was the first of two awarded by summit organiser, DMG Events. According to DMG Events, the Annual LNG Award is awarded to a company from the LNG value chain that has excelled in the previous 12 months and made positive commercial or technical contribution to the LNG business.

A statement by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams on Thursday said NLNG was adjudged to be one of the two bestorganisationsthat have made outstanding contributions to the industryand has shown itself to be an industry leader.

Reacting to the award, Engr. Tony Attah, NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stated that the company, which proudly represents Nigeria in the industry, has always been a leading champion in the LNG business and has achieved remarkable milestones in 2020.

“In the last 12 months, we have been awarded the Company of the Decade by a reputable media group in Nigeria. We also closed 2019 on an excellent footing with the Final Investment Decision for our Train 7 Project. In early 2020,the Coronavirus pandemic outbreakmeant that everything would grind to a halt for most companies in the world. Not for NLNG. Despite the challenges from the pandemic, the declining energy market and the resultant economic downturn, we stood firmly by our ambition to grow our capacity to actively play a significant role in the energy transition, in readiness for the future.

“The Final Investment Decision (FID) for Train 7 and award of its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts arevery reassuring as they renewed our hope that NLNG will maintain a significant market share in the global gas market and will continue to reap the potential benefits in that market,” he said.

Engr. Attah stated further that the company was inspired by its ambidextrous vision of “being a global company, helping to build a better Nigeria,” which has fuelledits passion to bring real value to Nigerians and keeping the country on the global energy map.

He added that NLNG was also leading the advocacy for gas utilisation in Nigeria through its Domestic LPG and Domestic LNG initiatives. He said theseinitiatives would boost gas utilisation in Nigeria as the energy of the future.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders; namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).