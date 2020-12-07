23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Sports

Napoli’s Osimhen dismisses claims about Nigerian doctors over dislocated shoulder

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has dismissed reports that Nigerian doctors worsened his shoulder injury.

On Saturday, Italian outlets – Tuttosport via Football Italia claim medical personnel in the West African country did more damage to the 21-year-old’s injury by trying to fix the dislocated shoulder immediately on the field.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder after scoring a goal in the Super Eagles’ 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on November 13.

He is yet to fully recover from the setback but he has started individual training sessions at the club which include therapy and gym sessions.

After coming across the story on social media, Osimhen reacted by describing it as a false story.

The Nigeria forward has scored two goals in eight appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side so far in this campaign.

He has consequently missed Napoli’s last four matches and Gattuso recently disclosed the feelings of the former Lille star as he continues to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

“It bothers me to see him [Osimhen] mad and not smiling,” Gattuso said before the Parthenopeans travelled to AZ Alkmaar for Thursday’s Europa League outing.

“He is upset and that is normal. We must ease him back in, we hope he will heal as quickly as possible.”

Earlier on Saturday, Osimhen joined Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis to unveil murals dedicated to late club legend Diego Maradona after the Cumana metro train station was renamed the Mostra-StadioMaradona stop.

The Serie A club, on Friday, honoured Maradona who died last month at the age of 60 by renaming the Stadio San Paolo as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Mikel calls for League suspension, receives Falcao’s backing

Editor

Troost-Ekong Voted Watford MOTM In Home Draw Vs Bournemouth

Editor

Oyo Unity Cup excites Sports Minister

Editor

Buhari appoints Amokachi Nigeria’sfootball ambassador

Editor

I’m Staying At Lille For Another Season, Osimhen Declares

Editor

Nigerian teenager rules Australia Youth Athletics

Editor

US Open: Two players in quarantine after Covid-19 scare

Editor

Adamawa YSFON holds coaching clinic in Hong LGA

Editor

#EndSARS: Nigerian striker shows solidarity after scoring against Juventus

Editor

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Keshi stadium to host Eagles, Leone Stars clash

Editor

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL matches

Editor

Postponing Olympics saves athletes from mental turmoil: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More