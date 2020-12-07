Benue First Lady charges youth on wealth creation

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom has charged the youth to use their talents in order to create wealth for themselves.

Dr.Ortom gave the charge at the weekend inMakurdi while inaugurating Sontex Digital World, established by Honourable AustineNemba.

She lamented that white collar jobs were very difficult to come by in recent times, stressing that if they make use of their talents they would be financially self-reliant.

“Since the white collar jobs are not easy to come by these days, so the only way to go now is to follow your talents in order to be useful to yourselves and the society.

“You can also venture into businesses that you know that are profitable.

“The beginning of everything is usually difficult but with resilience and persistence you will succeed in your choosing businesses.

“Do not expect to make money immediately but with time it will come,” she said.

She further said that the state government would support any youth that had genuine business proposals.

“The government has a lot of programmes which are targeted at taking the youths off the streets.

“I urge you to take advantage of the programmes so as to enhance your income,” she said.

Chairman of the event Barrister Alex Ter – Adum applauded Nemba to have thought it wise to establish the business outfit, noting it was going to enhance the state’s economy and also create jobs in the process.

He admonished youths in the state to emulate Nemba by taking to skilled labour emphasizing that the era of depending on government jobs was over.

Earlier, the Managing Director (MD) of the organisation, Nemba, who is also Chairman, Forum of Deputy Chairmen in Benue State said he established the business with a view to creating employment for the teeming youth.

“This is my modest way of assisting in reducing the number of the unemployed youth. I hope to do more with God on my side,” he said.