23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

News

Benue First Lady charges youth on wealth creation

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom has charged the youth to use their talents in order to create wealth for themselves.

Dr.Ortom gave the charge at the weekend inMakurdi while inaugurating Sontex Digital World, established by Honourable AustineNemba.

She lamented that white collar jobs were very difficult to come by in recent times, stressing that if they make use of their talents they would be financially self-reliant.

“Since the white collar jobs are not easy to come by these days, so the only way to go now is to follow your talents in order to be useful to yourselves and the society.

“You can also venture into businesses that you know that are profitable.

“The beginning of everything is usually difficult but with resilience and persistence you will succeed in your choosing businesses.

“Do not expect to make money immediately but with time it will come,” she said.

She further said that the state government would support any youth that had genuine business proposals.

“The government has a lot of programmes which are targeted at taking the youths off the streets.

“I urge you to take advantage of the programmes so as to enhance your income,” she said.

Chairman of the event Barrister Alex Ter – Adum applauded Nemba to have thought it wise to establish the business outfit, noting it was going to enhance the state’s economy and also create jobs in the process.

He admonished youths in the state to emulate Nemba by taking to skilled labour emphasizing that the era of depending on government jobs was over.

Earlier, the Managing Director (MD) of the organisation, Nemba, who is also Chairman, Forum of Deputy Chairmen in Benue State said he established the business with a view to creating employment for the teeming youth.

“This is my modest way of assisting in reducing the number of the unemployed youth. I hope to do more with God on my side,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

*#EndSARS protesters gathering  hoodlums to unleash mayhem on citizens in Abuja, Lagos – Group alleges*

Editor

MAR seeks dismantling of norms, stereotypes on girl-child

Editor

Ganduje retains position as best performing APC Governor for the third time

Editor

World HIV/AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets zero % prevalent rate, aim to achieve 95 % test target

Editor

Ethnic Nationalities, Others Donate To Kano COVID-19 Fund

Editor

Abia North: Bourdex, political rolling stone, says PDP chieftain

Editor

Kogi Women kick against amnesty for rapists

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Why Gov Ortom granted another amnesty to 42 repentant armed Benue youths

Editor

NHRC, police strategise to combat rape, SGBV

Editor

Governor Wike loses media aide

Editor

NDDC: Reps committee vows to continue investigation despite allegation against it

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More