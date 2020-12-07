23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

News

Nigeria in criminal environmental situation – Nnimmo Bassey

The unveiling of the book “Night has come again”, an anthology of poems in honour of Patrick Naagbanton.

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

An International environmentalist and the Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr Nnimmo Bassey has described Nigeria as being in serious challenge of criminal environmental situation.

This as Dr Bassey has noted that Nigeria has the worst air quality, following the continuous pollution that happens on daily basis, especially in the Niger Delta area.

Bassey stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt, at the First Memorial Lecture in honour of late environmentalist and renowned journalist, Patrick Naagbanton, organised by Centre for Environment and Human Rights Development (CEHRD).

During his memorial lecture titled “The life of Patrick B. Naagbanton: A reflection on the state of human and environmental rights in Nigeria”, Dr Bassey described Naagbanton as an expert on conflicts, who paid special attention to the proliferation of small arms in the country, adding that “He did not just? write about violent actors but was bold to step into their camps to observe and better understand what spurred and sustained such trajectories.

“He epitomised the ideal that consolidated the environmental justice movement in Nigeria – live and travel the way the majority of our compatriots do. Such ideals are increasingly hard to track these days”.

Speaking further on the environmental situation of the national, he stated that “What we breathe may differ depending on where we live – the vast majority of Nigerians uniformly breathe highly poisonous air. Although the nation does not have adequate air quality monitoring stations, available data confirm that the air we breathe is deadly. The poisons in the air include those coming from emissions from automobiles, electricity generators, incinerators, gas flares among others”.

He added that “besides the polluted air that Nigerians must breathe, there is also extensive water pollution. High levels of toxic chemicals including heavy metals and pesticides have been recorded in Nigerian water resources.

“Biological pollution is another huge problem in Nigeria which if not checked will evolve into serious biosecurity threats. Since the Nigerian Biosafety Management Agency Act came into life in 2015, there has been a flurry of permits for genetically modified organisms in the country”.

In his remarks at the event, Hon Uche Onyeagucha, a former member of House of Representatives, stated that Nigeria had never been fair to peaceful non violent activists, stressing that Nigeria government respect violence for struggle than peaceful struggle.

Recalled that Naagbanton was a man who lived to protect the environment and engaged in non violence fight for human rights.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of CEHRD, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, believed that Naagbanton is still alive. He said the late environmentalist lived and worked for humanity and left an indelible footprints.

He said: “Today, we are reminded of the many challenges we face in this country, the environmental and injustice challenges. Let those footprints of Patrick Naagbanton continue to inspire us to ensure that life is good for everybody”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Experts Call For Quick Passage Of PIB Amid Threat Of COVID-19 To Oil Sector

Editor

Nasarawa gov faults RMFAC sharing formula, seeks review

Editor

PDP’s rebuilding must begin with restitution, APC tells Atiku, Party

Editor

*Boko Haram: European Union appraises Nigerian government, military’s counter-insurgency operations as commendable*

Editor

Nigerian traders decry Ghanaian authorities’ refusal to open locked shops

Editor

Southern Kaduna: Take decisive action to stop killings – Pentecostal Bishops, others urges Buhari, El-Rufai

Editor

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices … Reps

Editor

Gov Bagudu presents N20m to cancer foundation for indigent patients

Editor

Tricycle operators cautioned on criminal activities

Editor

Fintiri Appoints First Female Substanstive VC for Adamawa state University Substantive VC

Editor

Independence anniversary: Guards Brigade alerts public on firing of artillery guns

Editor

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum – APC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More