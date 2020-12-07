Our God forbids human blood, IPOB replies Wike

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that its “God forbids human blood”.

The group was responding to the accusation that the alleged attackers of Gov. NyesomWike’s father’s church were its members.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, told Gov. Wike and the Nigeria Police that violence and bombing of place of worship “are not part of its agenda for Biafra actualisation”.

The group which said it had not reconsidered its nonviolent philosophy for Biafra actualisation, again dissociated itself from the said attack.

IPOB also called for thorough investigation of its purported members paraded for the said attack who allegedly admitted responsibility for the act, arguing that it could never have contemplated bombing a place of worship.

“Any day we want to resort to violence, it will be publicised but for now we are only after the peaceful restoration of Biafra.

“Wike and the police should leave IPOB out of their purported attack on his father’s church. We had no hands in it.

“The alleged suspects who claimed responsibility should be properly investigated to establish their true identify.

“IPOB did not and will never send anybody to bomb a place of worship.

“Our God forbids human blood. We don’t kill those we are fighting to free from bondage.

“Wike and the Nigeria security agencies should stop forcing innocent Biafrans to make unfounded confessions all in a bid to rope in IPOB and continue with the on-going genocide in Obigbo as well as the nationwide hunt for our members.”

The statement further read: “Wike and his co-travellers should stop ridiculing themselves. IPOB is not a violent but peaceful movement.

“Bombing a place of worship how much more a church is never part of our signature tune. Most of IPOB members have Christian background and couldn’t have targeted any church for bombing.

“We have no quarrel with Wike’s father let alone innocent worshippers. Assuming but not admitting that we are behind the purported attack, we wouldn’t have done a poor job.

“If we want Wike we know how and where to get him but we don’t spill blood.”

The statement further alleged that “the said confession of the purported suspects were premeditated to indict IPOB”.

“It’s not in doubt what government and security agencies can do either to cover evidence or establish cause to justify a premeditated evil

“The speed with which government and police pointed accusing fingers at IPOB even before the commencement of their so-called investigation, raises more suspicion.

“It’s only a confirmation that the ridiculous alleged confession of the said suspects was only premeditated just to possibly indict IPOB.”