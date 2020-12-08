24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*Impeachment Bid: Nigerians will hold National Assembly responsible…

Troops eliminate 5 terrorists, recover arms in North…

Flood kills 68, displaces 129,000 others in 2020…

JAMB conducts exam as 191,000 jostle for 9,460…

NAF jets destroy bandits’ camp in Kaduna- State

Exam malpractice: NECO threatens to blacklist Kaduna’s school,…

APC, PDP in war of words over call…

UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka receives Zik Leadership Award

FG to fertilizer subsidy directly to farmers

Plateau: NDE trains 350 residents on basic business…

Education

JAMB conducts exam as 191,000 jostle for 9,460 Immigration, NSCDC jobs

By Felix Khanoba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted recruitment examination for about 191,000 candidates that applied for jobs in the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise on Monday in Abuja, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh, expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the recruitment exam by JAMB.

He said the computer-based exam, which took place at the same time in 126 centres across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was conducted by JAMB to ensure transparency and avoid rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago.

Yakmut said: “We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise. We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.”

“All over the country we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence, and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres in Nigeria. The examination is broken into three phases; we have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers).

“The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm.”

On the number of vacancies that are expected to be filled by the applicants, the Board’s secretary said 9,460 jobs are up for grabs by successful candidates, adding that the results from the JAMB recruitment exam are released immediately after the exercise.

“The result is immediate but we are going to go into the second phase, immediately we get the results we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups before 15 December (2020) IPP and capturing will commence, and they will now go for six months training for specialisation.

“In both organisations we are recruiting 9,460. 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration,” Yakmut said.

While commending JAMB for the orderliness witnessed in the conduct of the exam, the Board’s secretary said the recruitment process has been free with no candidates expecting to pay any money.

Some of the candidates, who bared their minds on the conduct of the exam, lavished praises on both JAMB and the Board for the hitch-free exercise, as no issue of network problem was recorded during the examination.
Show quoted text

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

JAMB begins new admission into varsities, others in August

Editor

NECO ex-acting Registrar debunks report on misappropriation of N368m

Editor

Unapproved schools remain banned in Rivers –Education Commissioner

Editor

Schools resume in Kano today – Commissioner

Editor

Albino Foundation tasks FG on number of out-of-school children

Editor

Money laundering: UK traces 3m Euro to students’ accounts

Editor

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn ex-TETFund’s boss

Editor

Lack of education keeps Nigerian women in a vicious circle of poverty – Lecturer

Editor

Proprietors back Nasarawa Govt on review of academic calendar

Editor

How CBT centres defrauded candidates of N59m- JAMB

Editor

NGO enrols 100 disabled persons for new academic session

Editor

Anxiety as TRCN sets to weed out unqualified teachers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More