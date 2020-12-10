BREAKING: Maina collapses in court

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has collapsed in court upon his appearance Thursday morning in continuation of his prosecution in a 12-count charge.

He collapsed at exactly 10:05 am inside the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja just as his counsel, Anayo Adibe, was about to make submissions before the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

Maina, who had earlier jumped bail, was recently extradited from Niger Republic where he had ostensibly gone into hiding.