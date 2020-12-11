Troops kill 2 notorious bandits in Nasarawa

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 177 Battalion have killed 2 notorious bandits in Angwan Mada close to Tunga in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

This happened during a daring dawn raid on a major armed bandits’/kidnappers’ hideout on Wednesday.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that the raid was conducted sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the location of the camp in the general area.

He said that 20 locally made rifles and other ammunition were recovered during the raid.

“Adopting an aggressive posture, the gallant troops tactfully assaulted the hideout, taking the bandits by surprise. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with effective fire and neutralized 2 of the criminals responsible for kidnappings and other crimes in the general area while others fled in disarray with fatal gunshot wounds.

“A follow-up exploitation of the camp and environs further resulted in the recovery of a total of 20 locally made rifles, 40 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Troops thereafter destroyed the camp.

“The gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralize them. Members of the general public are hereby requested to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.”