COAS urges troops to ignore demoralising statements from ICC/AI

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai has urged Nigerian Army troops to ignore recent statements from the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Amnesty International (AI), Nigeria branch, describing them as demoralising.

The ICC and AI have of recent come down on the Nigerian military describing conduct of troops as laden with war crimes.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, the COAS noted that such statement and instigation will have negative consequences on troops morale, interest in military service by Nigerians and severe setback to all our internal security operations in the country.

He therefore called on the gallant troops never to be worried or demoralized by these moves.

The COAS said he would soon leave self-isolation as part of precaution against the COVID-19 and join the gallant troops in the North East to continue giving the desired leadership and support to the gallant and patriotic troops of the Nigerian Army.

He said “we must fight on to secure our country and people. He further enjoined troops to ignore the wicked, unnecessary distractions and direct troops to fully concentrate on the final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists group which is in sight.

“He also charges the troops to work hard and be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Rules of Engagement, the Code of Conduct and the Standing Operating Procedures for all Nigerian Army Operations.

“The COAS wishes to assure and reiterate that the Nigerian Army is not only protecting human rights but also sustaining human rights nationally and globally. Our professional conduct over the years and most recently during the #ENDSARS protest at Lekki Village near Lagos are clear testimonies to the Nigerian Army’s posture on promoting sustainable human rights policy.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advise local or international organisations not to allow themselves be used to destabilize or destroy the troops’ morale by the sponsors of mischief in Nigeria.”

