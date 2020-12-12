Sam’s Death Has Left A Vacuum In Journalism, Newspaper Industry, Says Ganduje

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has joined eminent Nigerians in mourning the death of publisher of The Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isiah, saying his demise has dealt a big blow to the newspaper industry and journalism profession.

Ganduje condoled with the family and friends of the veteran journalist/publisher, Sam Nda Isiah.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the Governor mourned with heavy heart the death of the veteran journalist, “a colossus and an embodiment of developmental journalism who knew his onions.

He added that, “on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I offer deepest condolences to Sam’s family and friends, including the management of Leadership Newspaper Group on the demise of one of the country’s iconic journalist and publisher. ”

Ganduje said, “Sam left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice and newspaper business in Nigeria, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.”

He said the death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, urging the family and colleagues he left behind to take solace in the fact that the late publisher immortalize his good qualities by being noble and upright in the discharge of their profession.

Ganduje pointed out that his legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered and prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Sam and comfort his family and all who mourn him.