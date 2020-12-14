37 C
News

RCCG Hosanna Parish distributes food items for CSR programme

By Charles Olewezi

It was joy and excitement as members and non-members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Hosanna Parish, Suleja, last Saturday, distributed free food items.

The event was done as part of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

In his welcome address at the occasion, Pastor Andrew Ale, the Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Hosanna Parish admonished all present to imbibe the sacrificial lifestyle of Jesus Christ especially at this season by showing kindness to one another. This he said, the parish has demonstrated and will continue to do.

He thanked the leadership and members of the Divine Treasurer and Arise Fellowship for sponsoring this year’s CSR programme of the parish and prayed for God’s blessings for them. Several families including non-Christians benefited from the programme.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

