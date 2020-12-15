Okorocha Foundation offers university scholarship to 655 students

Relieve came to some indigent Nigerians last Saturday as the Rochas Okorocha Foundation announced the offer of university scholarships to 655 Nigerians at various categories, in its further commitment to child education in the country

The announcement which was contained in a statement issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, the Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, at the weekend, said the pronouncement was made by the Founder/ President of the Foundation, H.E. Senator Rochas Okorocha, during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Orlu, Imo state

According to the statement, the order of the scholarship indicates that 190 students from the 19 Northern states would benefit from the scholarship scheme, with 10 students from each state.

The statement went further to state that 250 university scholarships was allocated to students from South East States of Nigeria with 100 slots going to Imo State, just as 5 university scholarships were allocated to each of the South South and South West States of Nigeria.

Other African countries were also included in the project as about 155 university scholarships were left open for students from other African countries.

“The criteria for the university scholarships will be a high JAMB cut off mark to be determined in due course. This exercise is in collaboration with Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),”

“I have helped you to come up to your secondary school age, enough for you to tilt into skill acquisition of some sorts but if you must make it to Eastern Palm University you must make sure you have brain to read. So, as long as it is not for profit, it is for highest academic profit and nothing short of that,” the statement quoted the former governor of charging his students at the ceremony.