37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

News

Okorocha Foundation offers university scholarship to 655 students

Relieve came to some indigent Nigerians last Saturday as the Rochas Okorocha Foundation announced the offer of university scholarships to 655 Nigerians at various categories, in its further commitment to child education in the country

The announcement which was contained in a statement issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, the Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, at the weekend, said the pronouncement was made by the Founder/ President of the Foundation, H.E. Senator Rochas Okorocha, during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Orlu, Imo state

According to the statement, the order of the scholarship indicates that 190 students from the 19 Northern states would benefit from the scholarship scheme, with 10 students from each state.

The statement went further to state that 250 university scholarships was allocated to students from South East States of Nigeria with 100 slots going to Imo State, just as 5 university scholarships were allocated to each of the South South and South West States of Nigeria.

Other African countries were also included in the project as about 155 university scholarships were left open for students from other African countries.

“The criteria for the university scholarships will be a high JAMB cut off mark to be determined in due course. This exercise is in collaboration with Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),”

“I have helped you to come up to your secondary school age, enough for you to tilt into skill acquisition of some sorts but if you must make it to Eastern Palm University you must make sure you have brain to read. So, as long as it is not for profit, it is for highest academic profit and nothing short of that,” the statement quoted the former governor of charging his students at the ceremony.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Suspected Fulani herdsmen shoot man in Abia

Editor

Post Covid-19: Industrialization key to revamp nation’s economy – Minister

Editor

The Nigerian News Celebrates Anniversary, Canvases Support for President Buhari

Editor

#ENDSARS: Hoodlums set 50 cars ablaze in Abuja

Editor

Onyeama attributes alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians in China on communication gaps

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: It is uncharitable for anyone to diminish the sacrifices of our military leadership, troops – Yoruba youths*

Editor

Army arrests bandits, recovers arms, frees kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Katsina

Editor

NAF Air Provosts commence advanced Crime Scene Investigation Course

Editor

Army Debunks Punch, Thisday Report of 17 Soldiers Killed in Combat, Others Abducted

Editor

Police station burnt in Nnewi

Editor

Lalong promises aggressive enforcement of regulations as cases rise to 17

Editor

Nigerian Navy confiscate illegal refineries in Niger-Delta

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More