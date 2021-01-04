Shekarau To Construct Ultra-modern Pharmacy At AKTH

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Dr. Ibrahim Shekarau has concluded plans to attract the building of an ultra-modern Pharmacy at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) as part of his Constituency Projects.



Shekarau who revealed this during an interactive session with journalisrs in Kano on Sunday said the decision was informed by the need to have a world-class pharmacy that will not only carter for the need of AKTH, but for other hospitals that may require prescribed drugs to save lives.



Shekarau who said that his principles as a politician remains Human Development and Social Justice, emphasized that every responsible leader who cares about human development must take the health of the people very seriously.



He pointed out that, “in human development, you talk about health. I allocated some funds to AKTH. When I met with the management, one of their priorities is road network within the hospital.



” We identified a major part of the road network which is very deplorable. We have rehabilitated 1300 metres of road within AKTH.”



Shekarau who hinted that the construction of a 20-bed Primary Health Centre at Gunduwawa in Gezawa Local Government Area will soon commence, added that plans have also been concluded to construct six boreholes in different Local Government Areas within Kano Central Senatorial District.



Shekarau has also provided 60 pieces of Solar lights across the 15 Local Government Areas covering Kano Central Senatorial District.



He listed some of the projects already executed by him through Constituency Projects to include 1, 300 metres road network at AKTH located in Taurani Local Government Area, executed by the Federal Ministry of Health; a block of three classrooms with office, store and furniture, at Malam Ibrahim Shekarau Science Primary School, located in Taurani Local Government Area, executed by UBEC.



A block of two classrooms with office, store and furniture at Sani Maiunguwa Science Primary School, located in Dala Local Government Area, executed by UBEC; a block of two classrooms at Garin Dau Central Primary School, located in Warawa Local Government Area, executed by UBEC; a block of two class rooms at Sabon Gari Primary School located in Madobi Local Government Area; a block of two classrooms with office, store and furniture, at Kwali Special Primary School, located in Municipal Local Government Area, executed by UBEC.



A block of two classrooms with office and store at Zogarawa Primary school, located in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, executed by UBEC; a block of of two classrooms with office and store at Dumaji Primary School in Garin Malam Local Government Area, executed by UBEC; a block of three classrooms with office, store and furniture at School of Health Technology, Kano, located in Nassarawa Local Government Area, executed by UBEC; and 60 pieces of Solar Lights spread across the 15 Local Government Areas covering Kano Central Senatorial District.



Shekarau, however, emphasized that all the constituency projects are carried out with the consent of community leaders who are well consulted to identify the priorities of the people, through the Shekarau Shura Assembly which has its leadership across the 172 political Wards that made up Kano Central Senatorial District.



Senator Shekarau has also spent about N40 million to empower 4000 small scale business owners who benefited N10, 000 each to boost their businesses.



He said all his empowerment projects are strictly supervised and monitored to ensure that beneficiaries made good use of it.