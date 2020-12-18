Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops Eliminate More Terrorists – Official

The Nigeria Army on Friday said its Troops of Operation Fire Ball in the early hours of 17 December 2020, killed 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters while 2 Gun Trucks, one Anti Aircraft Gun and assorted ammunitions were captured after unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province in Gun Trucks and foot fighters attacked Army Super Camp 17 at Cross-Kauwa.

According to Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in a swift reaction knocked out the enemies as the superior firepower unleashed by own troops during attack inflicted heavy casualties on the criminals.

Elsewhere, Earlier, on 16 December 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru came under BHT/ISWAP ambush around Kenuba general area.

The Troops, he said, swiftly dismounted and engaged the criminals in fierce fight thereby forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray. In the aftermath of the encounter, 5 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one BHT Gun Truck was destroyed, one Anti Aircraft and 3 AK 47 Rifles were captured from the fleeing criminals.

He commend the troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He charged them not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

Benard said the entire populace of the North East region are assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

“They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation” he added.