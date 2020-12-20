APC kicks as PDP sweeps Abia council poll

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abia State, has rejected the result of last weekend’s local government polls held in the state

APC alleged that the result of the poll which was swept by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP were falsified and never reflected the choice of the People

The PDP according to the result published by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC won all 17 Let’s, as well as 2187 Councillorship seats, leaving the Labour Party (LP) to win four Councillorship positions.

Chairman of ABSIEC, Professor Mkpa Agu Mapa, who announced the result said APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) did not win any seat.

In a swift response, APC Chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, alleged that the outcome of the poll was manipulated in favour of the PDP.

” We reject the result because it was heavily rigged and falsified by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”, he alleged.

According to him, areas where APC showed strength and strong presence were the same areas where PDP candidates were declared winner”.

Meanwhile Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has renewed call for full financial autonomy of LGAs in the country.

The former Speaker ECOWAS Parliament, who made the call after casting his ballots at his Atani Arochukwu polling unit in the Abia State LGA election, said real development could only be witnessed at the third tier of government when councils have unfettered access to their funds.

Senator Ohuabunwa regretted that despite the growing clamour for full financial autonomy for LGAs in the country, those who benefit from the current system have made its realisation difficult.