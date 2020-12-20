Drama in Enugu APC as Nwoye, Ogbodo led factions suspend each other

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (,APC) in Enugu state has taken a critical dimension as

leaders of the two faction, Ben Nwoye and Okey Ogbodo suspended each other at the weekend, even as the Court of Appeal Enugu division has fixed hearing on their matter for February 11, 2021,

Nwoye said after his faction’s meeting that the decision to finally quit Deacon Okey Ogbodo and four others namely Rufus Nwagu, Rev.Ndubuidi Onuoha,Barr Chike Omeje and Chinedu Oko similar from the APC is based on their refusal to withdraw issues they have in court against the party contrary to the directive of NEC of the party.

His words,’ “The state chapter of APC acting on the orders of the national legal adviser of the party set up a disciplinary committee to commence and complete the process of investigating members found wanting ”

“Deacon Okey Ogbodo and his group including Barr Chike Omeje,Rufus Nwagu,Rev Onuorah Ndubuisi and Chinedu Okosisi in a flagrant disregard to the resolution of the APC NEC failed to withdraw their cases at the court”

Nwoye therefore urged his loyalists to stop further dealings with Deacon Okey Ogbodo and his group in all party affairs. He cautioned that Ogbodo group will not be re registered when APC begins re registration exercise in January 2021.

In a swift reaction, the Deacon Okey Ogbodo led APC in a press statement issued after their own executive meeting the next daysaid Ben Nwoye has been suspended from APC over anti party activities.

“At a meeting of the Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progress Congress(APC), on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the indefinite suspension of the former chairman of APC in Enugu, Ben Nwoye, was ratified, in line with provisions of Article 21 of the APC constitution.

“The ratification, which was unanimous, followed adoption of reports of a disciplinary committee which investigated Nwoye sundry offences, ranging from anti-party activities and corruption”

The Ogbodo faction which also accused Nwoye of attacking national leaders of the party from Enugu state, warned him to stay clear of the party’s offices and official activities of APC in Enugu State, pending when they revert his suspension.

The faction also noted that it’s executive has transformed into the caretaker committee of Enugu state chapter of the party.