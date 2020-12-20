Ebonyi PDP petitions US, UK and Canada High Commissions over alleged Gov. Umahi’s political intolerance, clamp down on opposition

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State said it has concluded plans to petition the High Commissions of the

United States, the UK and Canada over allegations that the state governor, Dave Umahi is stockpiling arms and sponsoring cults group to unleash mayhem on members of the opposition party.

Since the governor abandoned the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November, he has been engaged in verbal war with high profile members of the party and National Assembly members who alleged that the governor is after their lives for failing to join him in his new party.

The Acting State Publicity Secretary of the party, Silas Onu, in a press conference over the weekend in Abuja alleged that the governor has been stock piling arms to exterminate opposition members in the state, part of which according to him, were intercepted in the Abakaliki Building Materials Market, Ebonyi State on the 17th of December, 2020.

He further alleged that the level of politically motivated cult clashes has increased tremendously in the state adding that the governor is using them to attack members of the PDP.

“For the sake of clarity, we do not harbor any ill-feelings concerning the decision of the Governor to leave the PDP, especially as the decision was solely for personal reasons.

“However, the feeling is not mutual as our members have been subjected to acts of intimidation, violent attacks and direct threat to lives (even as people get killed daily under the guise of cult clash) from persons under the direct leadership of the Governor.

“Ebonyi State has become the most dangerous State; to disagree with a Governor as the consequences are dire.

“Many of us have received threats either directly or through proxies, indicating that a scenario of violence will be staged with the main intention of harming us.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to impress it on the governor to lead in the interest of all as the chief Security officer of the State.

They called on the Army, DSS and Police not to allow the intercepted ammunition to disappear and to also carry out a thorough investigation into the origin and purpose for which these weapons were brought into Ebonyi State.