NIPSS DG, Galadima dies at 58

News

The Director-General of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru Jos, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

The Secretary and Director of Administration of the Institute Retired Brig.-Gen. C.F.J Udaya, announced the development in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

According to Udaya, Galadima, 58 died Sunday morning after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Habu Galadima.

“This occurred this morning, December 20, after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites,” he said.

