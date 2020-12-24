23 C
Criminal elements planning to attack some Plateau communities- State Govt

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Plateau State Government on Wednesday raised alarm that some criminal elements are planning to attack some communities during the Christmas celebrations.

The State Government other critical stakeholders in the state said, all boundary routes into the State and within the 17 Local Government areas should be monitored and check-points mounted to monitor movements.

This was disclosed by the
Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu, during a stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Simon Lalong, Jos, the State Capital.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting was attended by Local Government Chairmen, traditonal rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and health experts.

Atu said, “Security reports available to Government indicate that some criminal elements are planning attacks on some communities in the State during the yuletide season.

He said the Governor mandated the meeting to, “foster a more community-driven response to intelligence and surveillance”, so as to assist security agencies with useful information to enable them respond to any threat of attack by criminals.

According to him, “the State Government is working with the security agencies to be more proactive rather than reactive.

He also said the State has strengthened its local security outfit “Operation Rainbow”, to ensure that it compliments the security effort.

Atu said the meeting resolved the following on security: “Reinforce surveillance and intelligence gathering in all communities.

“All security threats should be reported immediately using the appropriate channels”, he maintained

“Public transporters particularly commercial tricycle operators should be registered

He added that, “Vigilante groups and community watch groups should be motivated.

“All suspects arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, murder should be thoroughly investigated

“Motorcycles and tricycles are banned from operating on Friday 25th, Saturday 26th December 2020 and Friday1st January 2021 across the 17 Local Governments.

“All boundary routes into the State and within the Local Government areas should be monitored and check-points mounted to monitor movements.

“Communities are encouraged to work together and compare notes on happenings around them”.

