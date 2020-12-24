23 C
Business

Ganduje Signs 2021 Budget Into Law, As Assembly Assents 2020 Supplementary Budget

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday, signed the 2021 budget of N177, 936, 730, 540 into law.

He also received the approved Supplementary 2020 budget of N152 billion from Speaker of of Kano State House of Assembly, Engr. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari.

In his remarks, Ganduje said: “Indeed, we do not have enough words to thank you (Speaker), and your members for the efforts you made in passing this Appropriation Bill which we submitted last month.

“This budget is the people’s budget because you gave all the people, including the CSOs, the journalists, and every other stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.”

Ganduje added that, “this budget is lower than that of 2020 budget, because of the economic situation in the country, because of the economic situation in the state; and the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further stated that, “our emphasis in this budget is on education, health and provision of infrastructural facilities both in the urban and rural areas.

“We have already made a pronouncement that education is free and compulsory from basic to secondary level.

“We have designed the budget to actualize this policy.”

“Concerning health, we want to make sure that we have at least, one functional health facility across the 484 Wards in the state.

“We are also building a minimum of 400 bed modern hospitals across the five emirate councils.

“We also have the issue of Eyeclinic. We are – building Eyeclinics right in the rural areas to ensure that people have access to that facility.

“We are also building laboratories in the rural areas so that our people do not need to come to the city for laboratory services.”

He maintained that: “On infrastructural development, we are building mega cities across the four emirate councils so as to decongest the urban areas and take development to the door steps of the people.

“Roads and other infrastructural amenities will be constructed. This budget is a budget of reality.”

