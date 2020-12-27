Anambra 2021 Guber: Hon Okwuosa is our candidate, Oraifite Community assures

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Oraifite Improvement Union, (OIU), Ekwusigo Local government Area Anambra state has endorsed the aspiration of their illustrious son and Governorship Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa.

The Community at their December 26th meeting at Oraifite Civic Centre resolved to fully give their support to the governorship bid of Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa.

They held that Hon Azuka has all it takes to give Anambra better leadership.

Prof Johnson Anene ,a community leader who addressed newsmen confirmed that Hon Azuka Okwuosa is capable to take Anambra higher if given the support, while the women wing had the woman leader ,

Mrs Monica Nwabueze alias Children ‘s Mopol confirming Azuka Okwuosa as their candidate assuring they will camping for him.

She said the women from all the four quarters of Oraifite had earlier jointly prayed for God to enthrone Hon Azuka Okwuosa as the next governor of Anambra state. They resolved to work for the success of his election come November 2021.

They assured him of God’s protection & guidance, describing Sir Azuka Okwuosa as a worthy asset to the people of Oraifite & Anambra State.

This was coming after Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa used the opportunity of his brother Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation’s distribution of rice in quantum for Christmas for his people to declare his interest to run for the governorship election of Anambra State come 2021 under the All Prigressives Congress (APC) platform.

He assured he would get the Government House, Awka to correct what he described as anomalies in governance if supported .

He said that having been the Commissioner for Works in Anambra State and one-time Chairman of Nnewi North Council, he knew what to do to put things aright for the benefit of Anambra people.

The entire Oraifite women had also through their representative prayed for the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, thanking God for using Sir Emeka Okwuosa to touch Lives of the people of Oraifite & neighbouring Communities.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OilServ Nigeria Limited, Engr Sir Emeka Okwuosa had in line with his annual philanthropic gesture to his Oraifite people distributed thousands of bags of rice to every home in the community made up of five large quarters.

Outside the Oraifite natives, non-indigenes, members of the police force, Director of State Services, the Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the clergy irrespective of religious denomination and virtually every other person resident in the community and beyond were all beneficiaries of the Christmas largees distributed in quantum through Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

The Chairman on the occasion who is also Commissioner with FRSC , Hon Chibuzor Obiakor said the philanthropist had continued to demonstrate unquantifiable love for the masses despite the setback in the world economy caused by Covid-19 pandemic and later the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

“Covid-19 and EndSARS disrupted economic activities, yet the philanthropist insisted in doing his annual rice distribution to his people. Oraifite community is blessed to have this illustrious son of theirs, Sir Emeka Okwuosa. This is a rare gesture in a time like this. You must continue to pray for his long life, good health and progress in business, ” he said.

The Director of the foundation, and former commissioner for works, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, articulated other programmes initiated and being executed by the foundation for the interest of humanity, not just for Oraifite indigenes.

He said the foundation had built a first class specialist hospital, established skills acquisition centers, as well as giving scholarships to indigent students and lots more to ensure basic health care of the less privileged in society and to develop human capital as well as fight unemployment. He noted that the basic motive of the skills acquisition ideology was to encourage self employment among the people, especially the youths.

The Bishop of Nnewi Diocese Anglican,Rt Rev Ndubuisi Obi had through Ven Nc Igwenagu thanked the Chairman of the foundation for his benevolence & provision for humanity

The event was heavily attended by community leaders in Oraifite and all categories of Oraifite residents.