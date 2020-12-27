32 C
Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

Cover News

Post Covid-19 Farming Season: Gen Ihejirika makes case for farmers

From Chidi Asonye, Umuahia

Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd has advised governments at all levels to encourage farmers during the forthcoming post Covid-19 farming season in 2021in Nigeria

The retired army General who was speaking during the 2020 economic empowerment event organized by Amaba Daughters Association, in Isuikwuato LGA of Abia State, insisted that with the challenges of Covid-19 of 2020, farmers should be encouraged in all ramifications to produce enough food to feed the populace, come 2021.

His words, “All barriers and challenges to farming come 2021 should be removed to enable farmers feel free to farm and produce food for the society next year”.

While congratulating the Amaba community farmers for successful planting and harvest with the 2000 yam seedlings he donated to them in December, 2019, he assured that he was going to do more to encourage them, come 2021cropping season.

Earlier during the occasion in which 20 people were empowered by the women and 5 received palliatives, the President of the women, Oby Ikpechukwu Onu, represented by their Nigerian Coordinator, Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie explained the essence of the empowerment to include  enthroning love amongst the women, encouraging the young men to avoid dealing with and using drugs, cultism and robbery and teaching their young women ”to grow up in virtues”.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Paul Nnamba described the women as trail blazers who have “shown direction, unity, peace and development” for the community and termed the gesture as “a sacrifice with a cost”.

Fielding questions from newsmen later, the Nigerian Coordinator of the women, Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie said the Amaba daughters came together to help their people by tasking themselves and pleaded with governments at all levels to assist them and the community.

