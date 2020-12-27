32 C
Abuja
LASU 4th Media Parley, Awards hold in grandstyle

…As The AUTHORITY Reporter, others clinch CIPPR Awards

Annual Media Parley and Awards ceremony, a programmeinstituted by the Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun administration to appreciatemembers of the media, the fourth estate of the realm, for their robust relationshipand support to the Lagos State University (LASU) project held on Tuesday, 22ndDecember, 2020 at the Senate Chamber of Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building,Main Campus, Ojo, in style.

The Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR),which facilitated the annual event honoured six media men and close to fortymembers of staff for their outstanding contributions to the University in 2020.

The media awards went to Mr. Kayode Ajiboye (DailyIndependent), Mr Tunbosun Ogundare (Tribune), Miss Kemi Oladipupo (NAN), MrCyriacus Nnaji (Authority Newspaper), Mr Wahab Adesina (Vanguard Newspaper) andMr Kayode Olanrewaju (New Telegraph).

For their outstanding contributions to the University,Dist. Prof. Peter Okebukola, Dist. Prof. Martins Anetekhai, Prof. OlumuyiwaOdusanya, Prof. Rafiu Okunneye and Prof. Biodun Akinpelu were honoured withoutstanding awards. 

Six senior members of staff, Dean, PG School, Prof. JosephOlagunju, Director, Sandwich Degree Programme, Prof. Olusola Oladipupo,Director, Pre-Degree Studies, Prof. Rasaq Olowu, Director, UniversityMultimedia Centre, Dr. Bosede Amoo, Chief Security Officer, Mr. Kayode Koladeand Acting Director, LASU Foundation Jupeb Programme, Dr. Segun Adeola werehonoured with Excellence Service Awards. 

Awards of Special Recognition went to Head, Department ofFisheries, Prof. Shehu Akintola, Head, Department of Computer Science, Dr.Toyin Enikuomehin, Deputy Registrar, VCO, Mrs. Anat Adesunkanmi, DeputyRegistrar/ SA to the VC, Mr. Wale Anthony and SAR, Registrar’s Office, MrSherifudeen Kehinde Ismail. 

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of plaqueand a portrait to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN,NPOM, by the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations 

The Vice Chancellor was full of appreciation for the mediamen for the support they gave his administration all through the five yearsthrough positive coverage and constructive criticisms. He charged them tocontinue the same support for the incoming administration. 

The Coordinator, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, in his welcomeaddress praised the Vice Chancellor for his tireless support for the MediaParley describing him as the number one PR Officer of the University. He alsothanked the Media for giving LASU the kind of positive coverage that has earnedher goodwill within and outside the country.

This year’s Media Parley and Awards is the 4th edition ofthe ceremony and the last under the Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun Administration.

