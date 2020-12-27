Primate Ayodele releases explosiveprophecies for 2021

By John Silas

Renowned seer, PrimateElijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagoswhom many described as the man that sees it all has prior to 2021 released someshocking prophecies.

The famous seer who hasoften time made it clear that prophecies are instructions and warnings from Godto the people and nations on what to come, on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020during a world press conference at his Lagos prayer mountain released his muchanticipated 2021 Prophecies.

He said; “I foreseekidnappings in Aso Rock. The Villa needs cleansing because there will be fightsin the Villa. I foresee that some important documents will leak out of theVilla. There will be classified official leakages from the Villa. Let’s praynot to lose anybody in the Villa. Aso Villa must be fortified against attacks.There will be speculations of attacks in the Villa. Protests will be directed atthe Aso Villa because protocols will be broken.”

“Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) logo will still be changed in the future not now. I foresee that the logowill still be adjusted. CBN will mount pressure on banks that failed to complywith the recapitalization directives.”

“Banks will still merge.Many banks will be exposed. CBN will carry out a review of its policy on stampduty payments. Also, the percentage of interest as payable on loans will bereviewed. CBN will work on the activities of black market operators as revealedby the spirit of God. The Central Bank will inject more money into the ForeignExchange Market in order to stabilize it.”

“The CBN will face toughchallenges because the economy will be fluctuating. The CBN governor must becareful not to be indicted by some governors because some money will be missingand even transactions in some accounts will be called for to enable properanalysis. The CBN will review their workers retirement packages.”

“Vice President YemiOsibanjo will try to put things together. Osinbajo’s enemies will come up withallegations as they want to bring continuous troubles to him but he willovercome. Osinbajo needs to be more prayerful because they want to implicate orindict him. The cabal in this government will fail in all their anticipations.The office of Osibanjo must be very careful.”

“Let’s pray in Nigeria forGod’s protection so that no Governor’s convoy, Minister’s convoy will beattacked or involved in an accident.”

“Let’s pray so we don’trecord death of a Governor, a one time Governor, a Minister, Publisher, aProfessor, a one-time President, and an Elder statesman. I foresee that twoSpeakers will be removed and also a Deputy Speaker will be impeached.”

“In 2021, I foresee thatCoronavirus is still going to affect so many people in Africa and the Europeannations despite the Vaccine.”

“Africa will lose aprominent person. Let’s pray against the death of a prominent Islamic scholar.Let’s pray against ethnic crises and unexpected killings. Let’s pray againstearth tremors and earthquakes.”