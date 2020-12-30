23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

News

EFCC secures 865 convictions, receives 10,152 petitions in 2020

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba, has said that the Commission secured 865 convictions from a total of 1,305 cases it filed in courts in 2020.

 He said that a total of 7,340 cases were under investigation out of the 10, 152 petitions received by the Commission.

 The EFCC acting Chair added that the Commission also recorded humongous cash recoveries and seizure of a significant number of assets from persons indicted of corruption, following due legal process.

 Abba, who made the disclosure in his end-of-year message, also thanked the staff of the Commission for their dedication ,hard work and sacrifices in the discharge of their duties ,which contributed to the feat recorded in 2020.

 Describing the year under review as “unique for obvious reasons”,  Abba further revealed that the Commission’s projections anchored on a strategic vision were greatly slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 According to him, “The lockdown enforced as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus precipitated a scale down of our operations.

“For more than five months, activities were at the lowest ebb in our 17-year history as an institution.

“Also, a reform process that witnessed a change in the leadership of the Commission naturally created anxiety among critical stakeholders.”

He, however, said that the Commission, in spite of the overwhelming odds, was still able to achieve significant milestones across the spectrum of its work.

 Abba also expressed the desire to make the EFCC more effective through expansion of its activities, strengthening existing collaborations with other law enforcement agencies, building new linkages with relevant stakeholders and improving on its processes and procedures.

The EFCC boss, who reassured staff of management’s commitment to their welfare at all times in order to ensure greater performance,  stated that  “ As a dynamic and responsive organisation, we will continually engage staff and review policies to motivate all for greater performance.

“I am confident that we can face the future together.

“My faith is premised on our collective strength to uphold the oath which we took to rid Nigeria of corruption.

“No adversity can shake this faith, as we look to the future with renewed zeal, holding aloft the blazing flame of anti-corruption. “

He, therefore, also charged the staff to be more committed to the anti-graft campaign, adding that “if the EFCC fails, the fight against corruption in Nigeria is imperilled.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

MNJTF rescue 12 ISWAP/Boko Haram hostages

Editor

Prosecute People Without Face Masks In Markets, Commercial Vehicles, Ganduje Orders Security Agencies

Editor

PDP asks FG to own responsibility for #ENDSARS violence, lootings

Editor

COVID-19: CACOVID lauds Ugwuanyi’s efforts

Editor

Senate moves to establish State Police

Editor

Gov. Yahaya Bello Suspends Kogi Varsity VC, Rector State Poly

Editor

COVID-19 : Niger tracked 59 year-old man with symptoms

Editor

COVID-19: Senator Gyang reaches out to constituents to mitigate against lockdown

Editor

Army Arrest Wives of Boko Haram Commander

Editor

Oloibiri: Community prepares to end era of conflict with companies

Editor

Nigerian Navy block multiple oil thefts in Niger-Delta

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More