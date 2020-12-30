23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Crime

Kano: Drug dealers to only get strokes of cane

As Nigeria battles to curb the menace of sale and consumption of hard drugs, two men in Kano will only get cane lashes.

On Tuesday, a Kano Magistrates’ Court sentenced Mohammad Sani, 24, and Saddam Ali, 27, to 12 strokes of the cane each for dealing in illicit drugs.

The defendants were tried for being in possession of Indian hemp and an intoxicant, NAN reports.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim, convicted them after they pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Muhammad Bichi, had told the court that Sani and Ali committed the offence on December 21 at 9pm at Plaza, Fagge Local Government Area.

He said Fagge Division police officers nabbed the duo with 10 sachets of Rohypnol, one wrap of Indian hemp and a bottle of liquid substance.

The crime contravenes Section 403 of the Penal Code.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Teenage boy stabs mate to death in Kano over stolen phone

Editor

How I narrowly escaped when Offa robbers attacked police station, by ex-DPO

Editor

Two killed as cattle rustlers invade Kebbi

Editor

FCT police drags Mpape bank robbery suspects to court Feb 14

Editor

Hoodlums murder Chief Imam’s wife in Kogi

Editor

NEW YEAR: Unknown Gunmen opens Fire in Rivers state, Kill 20 Worshippers

Editor

Alleged serial killer escapes from police custody in Oyo

Editor

Ansaru war: Police arrest 3 terrorists

Editor

Covid-19: Police raises alarm over looming increase in crime rate

Editor

Notorious cultist nabbed for stabbing man in Onitsha

Editor

Gunmen kidnap another businessman in Ibadan

Editor

Gunmen kill generator mechanic in Delta

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More