23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Crime

Gunmen kidnap another businessman in Ibadan

Gunmen have kidnapped an Ibadan based business man, Mr. Wole Agboola.

It was  learnt that the gunmen stormed Abaodo Area, Olukitibi village, in Akinyele Local Government Area and kidnapped Mr. Agboola.

It was  gathered that Agboola was abducted on Sunday.

The abduction of Mr. Agboola comes a few days after the kidnap of Babalola Jumoke Oludele, a sister to a member of the State House of Assembly, Sunkanmi Babalola.

It was  gathered that the abductors, who were in army uniform, took Mr. Agboola to an unknown destination.

The victim was taken away at gunpoint from his farm located around the Kola Daisi University, on the Ibadan-Oyo Express road axis of the State.

The source said the gunmen numbering about six, with guns and cutlasses, led 47-year-old Agboola into the bush after harassing all the persons working on the farm, including the farm guard.

As of the time of filing this report, the family source said the abductors have not reached the family members.

Oyo State Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju confirmed the abduction.

Olayanju in an SMS sent to DAILY POST Monday evening confirmed that the victim was abducted from his farm.

He said, “It was yesterday evening not today. He was picked in his farm around Deeper Life Church.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

How I narrowly escaped when Offa robbers attacked police station, by ex-DPO

Editor

Alleged serial killer escapes from police custody in Oyo

Editor

Ex-militant, groundnut seller, get justice, as court sentence killers to death

Editor

Insecurity: Kogi govt dares criminals, opens up access road to deadly forest

Editor

Police In Kano Rescue Kidnapped Traditional Ruler, 27 Abducted Victims

Editor

Covid-19: Police raises alarm over looming increase in crime rate

Editor

NEW YEAR: Unknown Gunmen opens Fire in Rivers state, Kill 20 Worshippers

Editor

Troops releases district head, 12 kidnapped victims

Editor

Kano: Drug dealers to only get strokes of cane

Editor

Kogi Police Command Parades 12 Armed Robbers, Car Snatcher Suspects

Editor

Two bags life imprisonment over kidnap of Senator Sekibo’s wife

Editor

Puzzle as suspect exchanges ammunitions with bush meat

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More