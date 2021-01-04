23 C
Abuja
News

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE take out several BH terrorists in Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has taken out more Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) hideouts and eliminated several of their fighters at 2 locations – Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari – both in Borno State.


Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters said in a press release that the air strikes were executed on Saturday.


He said that appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships were used based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had recently established camps at the 2 settlements, where they store their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks. 


“Overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.


“In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Traingle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits which equally resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists.”

