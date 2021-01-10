25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Why Sowore bail conditions should be revoked –…

Ganduje Pays Condolence Visit To Kwankwaso’s Family Over…

Ganduje Gives Approval For Resumption Of All Schools…

FG yet to receive $5.3bn Chinese funding for…

Court dismisses APC’s certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

2023 election falling from hand of APC, PDP,…

Igbo group moves against Kanu, seek his extradition-…

Tenure Elongation Controversy: Interior Minister Has Right to…

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Seeks FG’s Collaboration On Rebuilding Lagos

Business

FG yet to receive $5.3bn Chinese funding for Ibadan-Kano rail-Amaechi

By Adelola Amihere 

One year after the approval  for the construction of the badan to Kano rail line, the Minister of Transportation,   Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has said that the federal government is yet to receive  $5.3bn Chinese funding for the project.

 
Amaechi, who spoke when he appeared on the NTA Weekend Deal Programme in Abuja, said that what was approved by the government was the approval for the contract.


“We are waiting for the Chinese government and bank to approve the $5.3bn to construct the Ibadan-Kano. What  was approved a year ago was the contract.


“The moment I announce that FG has awarded a contract of $5.3bn to CCECC to construct Ibadan-Kano, they assume the money has come in, no.


“Up to now we have not gotten the money a year after we have applied for the loan, we have almost finished the one of Lagos-Ibadan. If we don’t get the loan now, we can’t commence,” he added.


Amaechi further stated that when the Ibadan-Kano rail would link six areas which are Kaduna-Kano-Abuja-Minna-Ilorin-Oshogbo-Ibadan where cargoes could be moved to Kano from Lagos.


Reacting on the issue of wet cargoes on the road causing accidents,  he said that for now, cargoes can only go from Lagos to Ibadan.
He stated that when the Ibadan to Kano rail project is completed wet and dry cargoes can be transported from Lagos to Kano.


“Nigeria should be more patience with the Ministry of Transportation over the issue of wet cargoes. Currently we are trying to construct the railway into the seaports to enable us transport either wet or dry cargoes to various destinations,  the only wet cargo that can go now is between Lagos to Ibadan. 


“The moment we conclude that we will be able to move wet cargoes all the way to Kano from Lagos. We should also commence the construction of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri,  we should be able to move cargoes from Bonny to Maiduguri,” he said.


Speaking on the funding of the rail projects, Amaechi said that the Ministry of Finance is in charge of funding of those rail projects not the ministry of transportation, stating that they have the presidential approval to borrow money to fund projects.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari approves measures to protect for telecom infrastructure

Editor

Access Bank excites SMEs with Digital Cashflow lending

Editor

Energy Day: NAEE calls for energy supply base diversification

Editor

Port Harcourt DisCo recruits 355 new staff

Editor

Eastern rail corridor important in FG plan, says Railway boss

Editor

It’s possible to break the working poverty vicious circle

Editor

FG targets top 70 W/Bank spot, as APMT, others win maritime awards

Editor

Reps quiz FHA over16 years of non-audited accounts

Editor

I will not tolerate indolence, truancy – ITF DG warns staff

Editor

CBN’s policy on Form ‘M’ will kill trade, economy, say ANLCA

Editor

E-Commerce: YDS Online Launches Interest-Free Credit Shopping Package For Customers

Editor

Plateau varsity academic workers strikes over underfunding, insecurity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More