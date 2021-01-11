Inferno Kills Three, Razes Building In Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh , Kano

Three people have been confirmed dead as fire razed a building at Rijiyar Zaki, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano state at the early hours of Monday.



Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammad Ibrahim said the Service received a distress call from one Salisu Muhammad of Rumfar Shehu, Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo Local Government Area, informing them of the incident.

He added that upon receiving the call, “the Service swung into action and reported to the scene of the accident at about 03: 22 a. m.

“On reporting to the scene, the operatives discovered it was a building of ground floor was in flame. Through a coordinated effort, the inferno was controlled and quenched by the firefighters.”



According to him, “the firefighters discovered three persons trapped in the building and rushed them to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where they were confirmed dead.”

He said investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the inferno.



He, however, advised the public to be careful and cautious with fire and electric appliances at homes, especially during this harmattan season.



“In case of any emergencies, the Service urged the general public to call its emergency numbers: 08107888878, 08098822631, 07051246833 and 07026026400,” he added.