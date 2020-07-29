25 C
Eld-el-kabir: FCTA restricts prayers to Mosques premises

By Daniel Tyokua

As Muslims prepare for this year’s Eld-el-kabir celebration, the Federal Captial Territory Administration has called on those in the territory to limit their prayers to juma’at mosques.

Minister of the FCT Malam Muhammad Bello, gave the directive after a meeting with members of his administration and a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen M.B Adigun to discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the Eid-el-Kabir.

Though the Minister thanked the religious leaders for their cooperation in the course of the battle against COVID-19 in the FCT.

He said FCT Administration always made it a point of duty to consult with the relevant stakeholders prior to major decisions on COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said there would not be Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway, popularly known as Airport Road.

It said, “All worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers in the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques. Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only between 8 am and 10 am

“All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment and sporting areas still subsists.

“Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship. All other health and safety protocols regarding places of worship as earlier issued by the FCTA remain in effect”

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr Mohammed Kabir, Secretary of the league of Imam Initiative, Malam Isiaq Zango, Imam Abdullahi Umar Adam of the JIBWIS Mosque and Imam (Dr) Yaqub Alhassan of Nigerian Police Force HQ Mosque.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Chief Of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Muhammed Kawu the Chairman of the Ministerial Enforcement Task -Team, Mr Ikharo Attah and other senior staff of the FCT Administration.

