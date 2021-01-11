KEDCO Laments N17.5 Billion Uncollected Bills In 2020

24.4 C
Abuja
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has lamented that over N17.589 billion was yet to be collected from its customers across its franchise areas of Kano,  Katsina and Jigawa states between January and December, 2020.


According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai,  “the uncollected bills was as a result of zero payment, under-payment, half payment and part payments from our numerous customers and this often leaves huge outstanding which has accumulated to the above sum.


“The huge amount in the outstanding above if paid would aid KEDCO in its quest to make service delivery with regard to power distribution better and more effective in the interest of customers.


“We are encouraging customers to kindly pay the outstanding bills of 2020 and to also know that in 2021, KEDCO will no longer accept any of the above listed payment norms by customers as payment shall only be accepted in full.


“We are in business and we are also accountable to other partners financially and the expectation for KEDCO from the market is 100 per cent remittance”


The Statement also quoted KEDCO ‘s  Managing Director, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, as urging  customers to, “pay their outstanding as well as current bills in same measures as what is required of KEDCO to remit to the market to guarantee satisfaction to all our partners.” 


According to Dr. Gwamna, “KEDCO would not relent in its efforts to give maximum satisfaction to our customers in line with our priority as a customer-centric organization.” 

