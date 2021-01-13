BREAKING: NECO releases SSCE results

37 C
Cover

According him, the examination witness a two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The Registrar also disclosed that about 12 schools had been deregistered over their involvement in exam malpractices.

The schools, he said, are four schools in Adamawa State, two in Kaduna State, two in Kastina State, two in Niger State, one in Taraba State and one in FCT.

Mr Obioma added that 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences, ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboards.

