Tinubu, Fayemi camps clash over 2023 presidency

…Fayemi hugely favoured for presidency – APC zonal publicity secretary

…Saying Asiwaju at 70 will be too old for presidency is foolish, myopic – Tinubu’s aide

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As stakeholders continue to strategize for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the camps of National Leader of the APC and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has attacked the supporters of Nigeriam Governors Forum Chairman, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, over their comments that Tinubu at 70 years will be too old to be Nigeria’s president

APC South West zonal publicity secretary, Karounwi Oladapo had alleged that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be too old at 70 to aspire to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure will expire

Oladapo was quoted to have opined that Governor Fayemi would have an edge over Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, stressing that the NGF chairman would be hugely favoured for the exalted office

But reacting to the comment from Fayemi’s camp, head of Media and Publicity of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement on Sunday, accused Karounwi Oladapo of being mischievous for saying that Governor Kayode Fayemi is hugely favoured to get the 2023 APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oluwatosin stressed that the National Leader of APC,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently focused on helping President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his mandates.

He said, “Without sentiments, President Muhammadu Buhari is no doubt one of the greatest Presidents Nigeria ever had, yet he is in his 70s.

“Saying that Asiwaju will soon be 70 and too old for the exalted office of the President is foolish and myopic”.

According to him, “the US today elected a President full of energy to make their nation great again, and we are still here thinking the problem of Nigeria is the age of our leaders. President elect Joe Biden is 78 years old”.

“Look at Lagos today, it’s a state everyone is proud to be identified with, this is happening because of the developmental blueprint made available by Asiwaju.

“I will advise him to be a good party man and stop all his antics to divide our great party.” Oluwatosin said.