Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s latest attacks in Borno as ‘premordial’

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno State.

Over 70 people were reportedly killed in the attack, making it one of the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people in Nigeria’s Northeast.

A presidency statement on Wednesday night said the President was expecting a detailed briefing by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities.

“The primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day”, said the statement issued by Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

In condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State.