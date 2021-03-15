Protest: How AAC Members Chased Sowore Out From INEC

The African Alliance Congress (AAC) on Monday insisted that Omoyele Sowore has been expelled from the party and should be arrested by the police for impersonation.

A group led by Sowore had attempted to occupy the headquaters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday but were chased away by members of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) led by its national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

Sowore’s group had arrived at the INEC office with a plan to picket and disrupt business activities at the INEC’s office but was met with a counter protest led by another group led by AAC national chairman Leonard Nzenwa.

The Sowore group is seeking recognition as original owners of the party whereas INEC has already recognised the Nzenwa led group.

Describing Sowore as an impostor that should arrested, AAC said that they are not against him protesting, but he should not use the party platform to do his personal business because he has been expelled from AAC.

Nzenwa said, “last week, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 we alerted the nation of ongoing mobilization to hide under the name of our great party to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide including extended plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation by one Omoyele Stephen Sowore and some misdirected youths and miscreants from today, Monday, March 15, 2021 and onward.

“Over the weekend this mobilization directed at destroying public institutions including INEC offices continued with greater intensity as some genuine members of our great party were approached to partake in the plot with money being offered to them which they turned down.

“Clearly, it is established that the self-acclaimed Revolution Now gone awry outlaw in hide and seek gambit is prodding some ill-informed youths to take a plunge in a mission that will ultimately derail their future whilst he tucks his tail in-between his legs in a hide out while it lasts.

“Again, the leadership of the party has been inundated with calls from the intelligence community and various security outfits forbidding genuine members of the party to steer clear even as it was confirmed indeed that Omoyele Sowore with his co-travels have perfected plans to carry out the plot today and onward.

“African Action Congress, AAC as a legal, responsible and law-abiding political party in Nigeria do not have anything to do with Omoyele Sowore as he is UNKNOWN to the Party as he and 29 others were expelled on August 9, 2019 after he was suspended.

“We have intercepted various posters, flyers and other promotional items produced by this expelled member wherein he used our great party as plank to embark on this mission of discrediting the party, blackmailing some prominent Nigerians, and to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide including plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, need restate clearly that the action of this Revolution Now kingpin action amounts to threat to national security, acts of criminal impersonation, disturbance of public peace, incitement of disturbances, furnishing of false information, ross the nation.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, need restate clearly that the action of this Revolution Now kingpin action amounts to threat to national security, acts of criminal impersonation, disturbance of public peace, incitement of disturbances, furnishing of false information, causing of public nuisance, making of false documents and criminal intimidation.”

AAC explained that it first suspended, later removed and went ahead to expel Omoyele Sowore over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness among others.

The party said that his action is unbecoming of a leader, adding that that his suspension and expulsion from the party was validated by Courts of Competent Jurisdiction in the country and the highest decision making body of the party, the National Convention on August 9, 2019.

“Resort by Omoyele Sowore to plot to Occupy INEC, a criminal action, is not only abhorrent but an insane act of personal vendetta misdirected against the Commission, but also to pitch our great party against INEC and the State aware that he has been disgraced out of the party for his weird and nihilist conduct.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, like every other political party in Nigeria have enjoyed peace, order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process and will not fold its arms and watch an expelled member of the party put the party in harm’s way by relentlessly attacking and blackmailing none members of the party and Nigerians for being disciplined by our great party.

“Omoyele Sowore is not the only man that has been disciplined and expelled from a political party, many party members that dishonor their parties in this country and outside this country in the past have been disciplined and expelled, and so his case is not new,” the party said.