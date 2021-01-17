30 C
2021: HOMEF Partners Ecole Urbaine de Lyon to host school of ecology

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) said it will be partnering with Ecole Urbaine de Lyon in hosting her first School of Ecology (SoE) for 2021.

The partnership was officially announced at a virtual press conference held at the weekend to present the third edition of Ecole de l’Anthropocene (School of Anthropocene) 2021 organised by Ecole urbaine de Lyon (Lyon urban school) in France.

It was gathered that the School will run for one week, from 25th to 31st January 2021.
The programme will be examining the roots of resource exploitation with particular focus on food, extractivism and ecology.
Speaking at the virtual press conference, Nnimmo Bassey, Executive Director of HOMEF, expressed his concerns about the current geological age called the Anthropocene.

He explained that humans have assumed a certain measure of exploitative control over the environment and earth’s resources.
According to him, “sustainability has been on the card for decades and everyone speaks about sustainable development. Yet the three circles of sustainability which include the economic, environment and social aspects- covering the 3Ps representing People, Planet and Profit- are not balanced in the scheme of corporate operations. Focus is mostly on the economic aspect of sustainability leading to economic systems of exploitation, destruction, dispossession and extractivism.

“It has been the character of the mining and extractive industry generally to focus more on profit maximization- discounting the environment and labour. This character is not only displayed on the African continent but in other countries like Canada and the United States of America.”

Bassey stated that the challenge of climate change calls for a new approach. This approach according to him is that of repairing connections which he noted have been weakened by undue competition and lack of solidarity and care, among humans.

He emphasised that, “We must stay connected to reclaim the pathways that will make the universe liveable. We must reconnect to ourselves and to mother Earth. We can’t continue with business as usual”.

