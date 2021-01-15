2023: Pius Anyim Denies Presidential campaign posters

26.6 C
Politics

By Angela Mbaocha


 Former Senate President and former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has denied a presidential campaign posters having his name and picture which has on social media and being pasted on the streets of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.


The campaign posters tagged Progress 2023 has the picture of Anyim and is powered by a group known as Nigerians Ask for Anyim with a facebook and twitter names as piusanyim2023 while www.nigeriaask4anyim.org and info@nigeriansask4anyim.org is its website.


The group our correspondent scooped is said to be championed by a former House of Reps member in the state.


 However, Mr Anyim in a statement on Thursday disassociated himself from the said posters.
In a statement, Sen. Anyim said he had no hand in the said pictures neither did he authorize them.


He urged the general public to disregard such posters and  publications as such is not coming from him. 


He said: “As a law abiding citizen, I am fully aware that it is not time for campaign for 2023 elections”.  


“The government at the federal level  has spent only a year and seven months out of four year term, grappling with issues of governance and so should not be distracted”.

